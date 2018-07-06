Those Whips’ Patsies in Full

Last night deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sent this round robin text to a number of Tory MPs begging them to tweet in support of the Prime Minister:

A selection of the least subtle whips’ patsies:

We need to unite behind @theresa_may and her vision of Brexit which will deliver on the referendum result AND be business friendly — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) July 5, 2018

Looking forward to the announcement after tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting but, as someone who campaigned to leave the EU, I know that the only way that the UK is going to get the Brexit that people on #DudleySouth voted for is with @theresa_may fighting for Britain. — Mike Wood (@mikejwood) July 5, 2018

An old Jewish proverb rightly says:”A house divided amongst itself will fall”. The Conservative Party’s secret weapon has always been its ‘unity’, which has brought electoral success. Division in the late 1990s kept the Conservatives out of power for 13years. Time for Party unity — Mark Pritchard MP (@MPritchardUK) July 5, 2018

I voted remain but as soon as I heard the referendum result I strongly believed we must leave because politicians ignore people and democracy at their peril. Now we MPs must put the country first, unite our party behind our PM and deliver #Brexit. — Rachel Maclean MP (@redditchrachel) July 5, 2018

Like footballers being asked to tweet out an advertiser’s campaign, then giving the game away…