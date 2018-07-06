May Allies Troll “Narcissistic” Brexiters

This is being briefed out by allies of Theresa May this morning, via Jack Blanchard and Sam Coates:

“All set for Chequers. Totally focused and confident of delivering a successful day for PM. Collective responsibility will be asserted at the end of the day. Taxi cards for Aston’s taxis the local cab firm are in the foyer for those who decide they can’t face making the right decision for the country but it will still be a long walk as it is a mile long driveway. A select number of narcissistic, leadership dominated cabinet ministers need to support the PM in the best interests of the UK or their spots will be taken by a talented new generation of MPs who will sweep them away.”

Team May are calling Cabinet Brexiters’ bluff, publicly attacking them as “narcissistic” and threatening to take away their ministerial cars for the 40 mile trip back to London. Why are DD and co taking this?

Sky reports David Cameron and Boris Johnson met last night, where they agreed Theresa May’s Brexit plan was:

“the worst of both worlds”

