Cabinet Backs Softest Brexit

The Cabinet has backed the softest form of Brexit, with the UK becoming a rule-taker on goods and agri-foods and facing severe consequences if we ever attempt to diverge on anything. They have also backed Number 10’s rebadged customs plan.

Despite vows from David Davis and other Cabinet Brexiters to fight Theresa May’s Brexit proposal, it appears tonight that they have conceded on every point and that Downing Street has succeeded in forcing through an ultra-soft Brexit as the agreed government policy.

The Sun reports that Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Gavin Williamson all sold out and backed the PM.

A senior ERG MP tells Guido: “This looks like a total betrayal from both No10 and the Cabinet. We will be total rule takers and our ability to strike trade deals will be severely hampered. Cabinet Brexiters promised us they would fight this. If what Number 10 says is true, this is not Brexit.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Guido: “The devil will be in the detail”. Brexiters have been crushed.

The key point here is that this is the UK’s opening offer to Brussels. The EU will now attempt to force us into an even softer Brexit. How do the government think this is going to play out?

Guido cannot understand how DD and co have accepted this. They said yesterday that they would fight it. Have they achieved any concessions? Not according to Number 10. Allies of Olly Robbins are claiming total victory tonight.

Extremely depressing – this does not look anything like the Brexit 17.4 million people voted for.

Here is Number 10’s defence of the plan: