Sombrero-Toting Sheffield Mayor ‘Bans’ Trump

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield has attempted to ‘ban’ Donald Trump from the city. Magid Magid, the youngest ever individual to hold the ceremonial post at 28, is a Green Party councillor (naturally). He made the announcement to the city council last night while wearing a sombrero. He also instituted ‘Mexico solidarity day’ in Sheffield and described Trump as a “wasteman”…

Magid has become an internet celebrity since he took office. At official functions he sports his official mayoral livery collar along with a t-shirt and tartan beret. At monthly council meetings he insists on a break in proceedings so that a performing artist can entertain officials. At one meeting he interrupted a bitter debate over tree felling in order for a magic show to take place, during which another councillor pumped up a toy rocket and fired it at the press bench. He has previously appeared on Channel 4 show Hunted. Banter era of local politics…