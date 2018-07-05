Senior Member of Government: Tory Brexiteers ‘Will Reject Soft Brexit Proposal’

A senior member of the government tells Guido that a plan for a soft Brexit will be rejected by Tory Eurosceptics. The view among Leave supporting ministers is very low this afternoon, they say this is not the Brexit they voted for. Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Guido: “If the leaks are accurate it would be the vassal state enchained.” And he tells the Telegraph:

“If this correct this is not Brexit. This common rulebook means that we are essentially a vassal state. The Prime Minister should imitate Mr Gove and tear up this paper.”

Leave supporting Tory MP Lucy Allan tweets to Guido: “This is not Brexit.”

Owen Paterson tells us:

“If true, a complete breach of Theresa May’s manifesto commitment, reconfirmed to me at PMQs yesterday, to leave Single Market, Customs Union & ECJ. We could not eliminate tariffs to reduce prices for consumers & businesses, or strike free trade deals.”

What does David Davis think about a common rulebook that sees the UK mirror all EU rules on goods and agri-foods potentially forever, or face “consequences” if we ever try to diverge? Open Europe’s Henry Newman describes this as a compromise too far.

UPDATE: A Whitehall source says that Dexeu considers the government’s own Brexit plan unacceptable and that David Davis and others are fighting it.

What does Liam Fox think about a proposal that restricts our ability to strike a trade deal with the US? What does he think about regulatory alignment’s impact on his ability to strike trade deals with other countries?

What are they gonna do about it?

July 5, 2018 at 3:55 pm



Quote of the Day

Patrick Minford opines…

“… we should opt for a World Trade Deal on WTO terms as we already do with some 60% of our world trade. A clean break with the EU would boost the UK economy by 7% of GDP and benefit the poorest in society by cutting the costs of food, clothing and footwear. A fudge would be a disaster.”

