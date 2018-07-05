No. 10 Plan Restricts Chances of US Trade Deal, Makes UK Rule-Taker on Good and Agri-Foods

Guido can reveal the top lines from Number 10’s proposal laid out to Cabinet:
- There will be a “common rule book” between the UK and EU on all goods, including agri-foods
- UK will commit by treaty to mirroring EU rules and face “consequences” if we ever seek to diverge on anything
- Their plan on regulatory alignment would “not allow the UK to accommodate a likely ask from the US in a future trade deal” re mutual recognition of standards. Number 10 say this does not rule out the chances of a US trade deal.
- The UK will accept EU rulings on all level playing field issues, environment and social policy, effectively maintaining ECJ jurisdiction in the UK
This is going to kick off…