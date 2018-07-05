New Names For Tory Mayoral Candidate

A couple more names have thrown their hats in the ring to be the Tory mayoral candidate:

  • Andrew Rosindell: The Romford MP plans to challenge Sadiq on knife crime and Brexit. Careful with the leaflets this time, Rozzer.
  • Joy Morrissey: Works at the Centre for Social Justice, a mother, a Councillor in Ealing as well as the former parliamentary candidate for Ealing Central & Acton. Not a household name, but then not many are forthcoming. 
  • Richard Tice: The Leave.EU co-founder has submitted his form to CCHQ and says he is running as the “business candidate”. Suspect CCHQ might say “f*** business” on this one.
  • Nimco Ali: The impressive anti-FGM campaigner says she is putting her name forward as a “symbolic” candidate and wants to be the deputy mayor for women and girls. Shame it’s only symbolic. 

Other key runners and riders:

  • Shaun Bailey: London Assembly Member who is one of the few candidates with a backstory to rival Khan’s. Has been effective in his criticism of the mayor over knife crime. 
  • Kulveer Ranger: Another former Boris adviser who was very effective in City Hall.
  • Duwayne Brooks: Joined the Tories a few weeks ago and is being talked up by insiders. Has branded Sadiq “the worst mayor ever”One to watch.
  • Andrew Boff: Perennial candidate. Ladbrokes favourite…
  • Rohan Silva: Former blue sky digital tech guru to Cameron and Osborne, Silva went on to found the Second Home workspace in Spitalfields. His name has been doing the rounds, he’s a Remainer but would be good for the youth vote and a more interesting candidate than some of those below. 
  • Nick de Bois: Former Enfield MP. CCHQ took his advice on bringing the selection forwards. Has outlined how he would beat Sadiq here.

Any others, get in touch

