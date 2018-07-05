May Shows Merkel Customs Plan Before Cabinet

Theresa May showed Angela Merkel her customs plan before she showed her own Cabinet, it has emerged this afternoon:

The Cabinet are livid about this – why have Number 10 kept them in the dark while briefing the media and the German government? Who was told first, Dexeu or the Germans? First question for a reporter to ask May during her Berlin trip…

Quote of the Day

Patrick Minford opines…

“… we should opt for a World Trade Deal on WTO terms as we already do with some 60% of our world trade. A clean break with the EU would boost the UK economy by 7% of GDP and benefit the poorest in society by cutting the costs of food, clothing and footwear. A fudge would be a disaster.”

