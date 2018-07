Services sector activity in the UK economy extended its rebound in the month of June, and surprised markets to the upside, services PMI jumped to 55.1 in June versus a 54.0 reading booked in June. Markets expected 54.0 last month. The survey data indicate that the economy likely grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, up from 0.2% in the opening quarter of 2018. Sterling rose against the euro on the back of the news.