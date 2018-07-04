Tesco Announces Cross-Channel Alliance #DespiteBrexit

Europe’s two largest supermarkets, French giant Carrefour and Tesco, will form a worldwide alliance despite warnings from the remain campaign that Brexit would isolate British retail and hit consumers’ wallets. The partnership will reduce costs and increase competition with discounters like Aldi and Lidl. This can only be good news for consumers…

Tesco’s chief executive Dave Lewis said:

“By working together and making the most of our collective product expertise and sourcing capability, we will be able to serve our customers even better, further improving choice, quality, and value.”

Worthwhile recording all the supermarket bosses who lobbied tirelessly through the campaign claiming the precise opposite (including Tesco). Ex-Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King memorably claimed Brexit would lead to “higher prices, less choice, and poorer quality” at supermarkets. Good news for shoppers…