Tesco Announces Cross-Channel Alliance #DespiteBrexit

Europe’s two largest supermarkets, French giant Carrefour and Tesco, will form a worldwide alliance despite warnings from the remain campaign that Brexit would isolate British retail and hit consumers’ wallets. The partnership will reduce costs and increase competition with discounters like Aldi and Lidl. This can only be good news for consumers…

Tesco’s chief executive Dave Lewis said: 

“By working together and making the most of our collective product expertise and sourcing capability, we will be able to serve our customers even better, further improving choice, quality, and value.”

Worthwhile recording all the supermarket bosses who lobbied tirelessly through the campaign claiming the precise opposite (including Tesco). Ex-Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King memorably claimed Brexit would lead to “higher prices, less choice, and poorer quality” at supermarkets. Good news for shoppers…

Tags: , ,
July 4, 2018 at 2:34 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters

“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency
Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines
Size Matters Size Matters
Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival
$35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit $35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit
Fox First to Fly England Flag Fox First to Fly England Flag
Brexit Derby Day Brexit Derby Day
Brexit Drama Cast List Brexit Drama Cast List
Soubry / Broxtowe Latest Soubry / Broxtowe Latest
Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance” Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance”
May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods
Smith Must Hold Firm Against Grieve Smith Must Hold Firm Against Grieve
Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering
Shouty Cracker Lord Moat’s Mask Slips Shouty Cracker Lord Moat’s Mask Slips
How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion
Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet
Hypocrisy of Chuka Hypocrisy of Chuka
Daily Brexit? Daily Brexit?
Farage vs Verhofstadt Farage vs Verhofstadt