Mogg: Regulatory Alignment is Not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg says that if Number 10 pursues remaining in the single market for goods and regulatory alignment, that is “not Brexit” and will mean we have nothing to offer other countries in terms of trade deals. He says it would be contrary the Tory manifesto. And he says he took 50 Tory MPs to see the chief whip this morning to protest…

He says he is still backing May…