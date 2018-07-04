Lefties Disappointed as England Win

As readers nurse their hangovers this morning – yes, that really did happen – spare a thought for the lefties of Twitter who were supporting Colombia. Top Corbynista Ellie Mae O’Hagan, who to be fair is Welsh, was not a fan of yesterday’s Sun front page and accordingly called for England to be “thrashed”:

Kevin Maguire sent this premature tweet when it looked like it might not be coming home:

Guardian writer and fellow Welshwoman Dawn Foster, who is supporting England’s quarter final opponents Sweden, spent the evening at a Sinn Fein event and gave her backing to the Colombian fans:

Meanwhile the New Statesman published a piece by Rachel Cockerell, who “spent three months in Colombia last year”, headlined: “I hope England lose tonight”.

Sorry Ellie Mae, Dawn, Kev, Rachel, your boys took one hell of a beating…

Tags:
People: / /
July 4, 2018 at 8:16 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters

“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Lefties Disappointed as England Win Lefties Disappointed as England Win
SNP Plot to Ruin England Match SNP Plot to Ruin England Match
MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency
Labour Reinstate Jared Labour Reinstate Jared
Hancock Jumps on a Wall Hancock Jumps on a Wall
PM Runners and Riders PM Runners and Riders
Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines
Size Matters Size Matters
Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival
Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue” Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue”
Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ
Jeremy Cor-byn Jeremy Cor-byn
$35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit $35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit
Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle
Fox First to Fly England Flag Fox First to Fly England Flag
Brexit Derby Day Brexit Derby Day
F*ck PMQs F*ck PMQs
Hands Rinses Bercow Hands Rinses Bercow
Andrew RT Davies Resigns Andrew RT Davies Resigns