Lefties Disappointed as England Win

As readers nurse their hangovers this morning – yes, that really did happen – spare a thought for the lefties of Twitter who were supporting Colombia. Top Corbynista Ellie Mae O’Hagan, who to be fair is Welsh, was not a fan of yesterday’s Sun front page and accordingly called for England to be “thrashed”:

So seriously, fuck headlines like this. And vamos Colombia esta noche; I hope England get thrashed. pic.twitter.com/OF1jWWIlab — Ellie Mae O’Hagan (@MissEllieMae) July 3, 2018

Kevin Maguire sent this premature tweet when it looked like it might not be coming home:

That sound is Germany laughing at English fans who laughed at Germany going out. They do have a word for schadenfreude #EngCol — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 3, 2018

Guardian writer and fellow Welshwoman Dawn Foster, who is supporting England’s quarter final opponents Sweden, spent the evening at a Sinn Fein event and gave her backing to the Colombian fans:

Meanwhile the New Statesman published a piece by Rachel Cockerell, who “spent three months in Colombia last year”, headlined: “I hope England lose tonight”.

Sorry Ellie Mae, Dawn, Kev, Rachel, your boys took one hell of a beating…