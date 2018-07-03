MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency for Expenses ‘Second Salary’

MEPs last night voted down a long-awaited proposal to make their controversial General Expenditure Allowance (GEA) transparent to the public. The GEA is a tax-free, lump-sum monthly payment of €4,416 deposited directly into the private bank account of each MEP. This equates to €200 million of taxpayers’ money per term…

The shameful GEA is supposed to be used mainly for covering office rent and related costs in each MEP’s constituency. Politico found a third of MEPs do not maintain such an office or refused to disclose if they have one…

There have been multiple examples of MEPs using the GEA improperly – many privately regard it as a salary top-up. Former Labour MEP Peter Skinner clocked up £500,000 on expenses – splurged on holidays, hotels and jewelry – before being jailed for four years. UK MEPs voluntarily disclose their spending – most foreign MEPs are not required to do so or even keep records. Roll on Brexit…