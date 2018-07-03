MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency for Expenses ‘Second Salary’

MEPs last night voted down a long-awaited proposal to make their controversial General Expenditure Allowance (GEA) transparent to the public. The GEA is a tax-free, lump-sum monthly payment of €4,416 deposited directly into the private bank account of each MEP. This equates to €200 million of taxpayers’ money per term…

The shameful GEA is supposed to be used mainly for covering office rent and related costs in each MEP’s constituency. Politico found a third of MEPs do not maintain such an office or refused to disclose if they have one…

There have been multiple examples of MEPs using the GEA improperly – many privately regard it as a salary top-up. Former Labour MEP Peter Skinner clocked up £500,000 on expenses – splurged on holidays, hotels and jewelry – before being jailed for four years. UK MEPs voluntarily disclose their spending – most foreign MEPs are not required to do so or even keep records. Roll on Brexit…

Quote of the Day

Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters

“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”

