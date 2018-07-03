Labour Set to Reinstate Jared

The Guardian reports Jared O’Mara’s case is finally being heard by Labour’s disputes panel today, and that they are likely to give him just a formal warning rather than recommend him for expulsion. His journey continues…
Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters…
“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”