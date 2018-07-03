Labour Reinstate Jared

The Guardian reports Jared O’Mara’s case is finally being heard by Labour’s disputes panel today, and that they are likely to give him just a formal warning rather than recommend him for expulsion. His journey continues…

UPDATE: Jess Elgot with the scoop – she reports Jared WILL be reinstated. Does this mean we’ll finally get to hear his maiden speech?

UPDATE II: A Labour spokesman said: “The Disputes Panel has ruled on the balance of the evidence that a formal warning should be issued and a mandatory requirement to attend training.”