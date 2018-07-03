Jared Victim Vows: I Won’t Rest Until He Says Sorry

The woman who accused Labour’s Jared O’Mara of calling her an “ugly bitch” today vowed to challenge him at public events until he issues a personal apology to her. Sophie Evans went to Jared’s first unrestricted access event since the scandal erupted around his conduct. She went along to a public meeting at Sheffield library this week alongside other critics of the MP’s conduct. She told Guido:

“When Jared saw us I’ve never seen fear in a man’s eyes like that, he was like a rabbit caught in the headlights… he was trying to avoid eye contact. He suddenly announced he had to leave 15 minutes early… then he left. We talked to some really nice people from the Womens’ Equality Party… he’s clearly trying to avoid us… I want him to admit what happened and I want him to apologise, and be a real MP and stop running away… we aren’t going to let it go… we’ll be there if he does another public meeting, and we’ll get thrown out again, but we’ll be there.”

Labour’s investigation into Jared remains unresolved – and there’s no sign of progress. Victims taking the matter into their own hands…