Jared Victim Vows: I Won’t Rest Until He Says Sorry

The woman who accused Labour’s Jared O’Mara of calling her an “ugly bitch” today vowed to challenge him at public events until he issues a personal apology to her. Sophie Evans went to Jared’s first unrestricted access event since the scandal erupted around his conduct. She went along to a public meeting at Sheffield library this week alongside other critics of the MP’s conduct. She told Guido:

“When Jared saw us I’ve never seen fear in a man’s eyes like that, he was like a rabbit caught in the headlights… he was trying to avoid eye contact. He suddenly announced he had to leave 15 minutes early… then he left. We talked to some really nice people from the Womens’ Equality Party… he’s clearly trying to avoid us… I want him to admit what happened and I want him to apologise, and be a real MP and stop running away… we aren’t going to let it go… we’ll be there if he does another public meeting, and we’ll get thrown out again, but we’ll be there.”

Labour’s investigation into Jared remains unresolved – and there’s no sign of progress. Victims taking the matter into their own hands…

Tags:
People:
July 3, 2018 at 11:24 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters

“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Hancock Jumps on a Wall Hancock Jumps on a Wall
PM Runners and Riders PM Runners and Riders
Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines
Size Matters Size Matters
Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival
Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue” Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue”
Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ
Jeremy Cor-byn Jeremy Cor-byn
$35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit $35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit
Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle
Fox First to Fly England Flag Fox First to Fly England Flag
Brexit Derby Day Brexit Derby Day
F*ck PMQs F*ck PMQs
Hands Rinses Bercow Hands Rinses Bercow
Andrew RT Davies Resigns Andrew RT Davies Resigns
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Greening Rules Out Mayoral Bid Greening Rules Out Mayoral Bid
Brexit Drama Cast List Brexit Drama Cast List
Soubry / Broxtowe Latest Soubry / Broxtowe Latest