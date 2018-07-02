Red Len’s Mixed Messages

Awkward listening for Jezza at Unite Policy Conference which is meeting today in Brighton. Red Len told delegates:

“My message is to Jeremy and our comrades in the party leadership. We all know that the next election is far from in the bag. We know that we need to do more to expand our support, including among those who should have voted Labour last year. And it is plain that one problem is a weakness in some industrial areas outside the big cities, among older working-class voters in particular…Test every policy against how it is going to play in Walsall and Wakefield, Mansfield and Middlesbrough, Glasgow and Gateshead”

Better to address that message to Shadow Cabinet remainers…

Not sure how that squares with Len’s other intervention today: he said Unite would back a Second Referendum if its members demand one. Corbyn has set his face against the idea. Unite’s out-of-touch officer class sending mixed messages to the rank and file…