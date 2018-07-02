Hancock Jumps on a Wall

Matt Hancock has tweeted a video of himself jumping onto a 2 foot high wall and claimed it shows him demonstrating the military training discipline of parkour:

Great to try a bit of #parkour this morning with @ParkourUK President @SebastienFoucan to learn how anyone can #GiveParkourATry pic.twitter.com/2BcCGKgwmM — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) July 2, 2018

This follows him attempting to moonwalk last week:

BREAKING! Here’s @NPGLondon Director Nick Cullinan teaching @DCMS Secretary @MattHancock to moonwalk at tonight’s opening of the super cool Michael Jackson exhibition, #MJOnTheWall. Please RT for the world to see. pic.twitter.com/fcv3j1simg — Jonathan Badyal (@JonathanBadyal) June 26, 2018

Is he worried about Liz Truss?