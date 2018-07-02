EU Shipping Plastic Waste to Asia for Marine Disposal

Supposedly ‘recycled’ waste from the EU is being sent to Asia to take advantage of poorly enforced environmental regulations resulting in large amounts of plastic being dumped in the ocean. The practice causes severe harm to local marine life. Around 20% of the 85 million tons of waste sent to Asian countries ends up in the sea…

Since the Chinese banned waste imports, the shipments are being diverted to other Asian countries. Dr Mikko Paunio of the GWPF said:

“The effects look as though they will be appalling. We can expect a great deal more plastic to end up in the environment, and in the oceans in particular. If the EU was serious about its war against marine pollution it should consider banning the export of plastic recyclate rather than banning plastic straws or taxing incineration.”

This large quantity of waste being exported is mainly caused by High Landfill Taxes set by the EU which force European countries to send their waste to countries where environmental standards are poorly enforced. EU waste isn’t only financial…