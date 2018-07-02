EU Shipping Plastic Waste to Asia for Marine Disposal

Supposedly ‘recycled’ waste from the EU is being sent to Asia to take advantage of poorly enforced environmental regulations resulting in large amounts of plastic being dumped in the ocean. The practice causes severe harm to local marine life. Around 20% of the 85 million tons of waste sent to Asian countries ends up in the sea…

Since the Chinese banned waste imports, the shipments are being diverted to other Asian countries. Dr Mikko Paunio of the GWPF said:

“The effects look as though they will be appalling. We can expect a great deal more plastic to end up in the environment, and in the oceans in particular. If the EU was serious about its war against marine pollution it should consider banning the export of plastic recyclate rather than banning plastic straws or taxing incineration.”

This large quantity of waste being exported is mainly caused by High Landfill Taxes set by the EU which force European countries to send their waste to countries where environmental standards are poorly enforced. EU waste isn’t only financial…

July 2, 2018 at 2:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn
Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader Tory Ex-Minister is Working for Oligarch Named as Corrupt by Russian Opposition Leader
Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims
BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims BBC Reined In Over False Climate Claims
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire UK Green Lobby Funded by Anti-Immigrant Multi-Millionaire
Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government Green NGOs Spend Taxpayers Millions Lobbying Government
Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy Mini-Nuclear Plants Produce Cheap Energy
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes
Why Transition Must Be Short Why Transition Must Be Short
PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum PICTURES: Seumas’ Temper Tantrum