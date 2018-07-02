Bang to Rights: Craig Oliver Claimed No.10 Didn’t Write Obama’s ‘Back of Queue’ Line

This morning ex-White House staffer Ben Rhodes told the Today programme that David Cameron and his aides asked Obama to say the infamous “back of the queue” line. A flick back through Craig Oliver’s Unleashing Demons (via @mrharrycole) shows that at the time Sir Craig claimed the opposite was true and briefed the press accordingly. He recalled:

“There’s some weird whingeing from the Leavers that the fact he said ‘queue’ instead of ‘line’ proves it was written by No 10. I slap it down. ‘Nonsense. The President can speak for himself’. 

Who’s lying? Will enjoy hearing Sir Craig spin this one…

Tags:
People: /
July 2, 2018 at 11:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters

“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines
Size Matters Size Matters
Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival
$35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit $35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit
Fox First to Fly England Flag Fox First to Fly England Flag
Brexit Derby Day Brexit Derby Day
Brexit Drama Cast List Brexit Drama Cast List
Soubry / Broxtowe Latest Soubry / Broxtowe Latest
Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance” Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance”
May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods
Smith Must Hold Firm Against Grieve Smith Must Hold Firm Against Grieve
Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering
Shouty Cracker Lord Moat’s Mask Slips Shouty Cracker Lord Moat’s Mask Slips
How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion
Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet
Hypocrisy of Chuka Hypocrisy of Chuka
Daily Brexit? Daily Brexit?
Farage vs Verhofstadt Farage vs Verhofstadt
WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters