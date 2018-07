Jezza asked if England will win the World Cup:

“It’s a knockout from now on… it’s going to be very hard to see.”

Good to see he’s really behind the boys…

Earlier on Ridge he said of the competition:

“It tends to get a bit overboard, it is a game, it is football, it is sport… but remember that there are a lot of teams that are not there that would love to be there, a lot of people love the World Cup all over the world…”

Classic Jezza…