Corbyn: Legalise Medical Cannabis, Decriminalise Possession

Something Guido and Corbyn agree on, it is past urgent that medical cannabis is decrimalised and possession of recreational cannabis should be decriminalised too. Sajid looks likely to enable the former if not the latter…

Tags: ,
People: /
July 1, 2018 at 1:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:

Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ
Jeremy Cor-byn Jeremy Cor-byn
$35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit $35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit
Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle
Fox First to Fly England Flag Fox First to Fly England Flag
Brexit Derby Day Brexit Derby Day
F*ck PMQs F*ck PMQs
Hands Rinses Bercow Hands Rinses Bercow
Andrew RT Davies Resigns Andrew RT Davies Resigns
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Greening Rules Out Mayoral Bid Greening Rules Out Mayoral Bid
Brexit Drama Cast List Brexit Drama Cast List
Soubry / Broxtowe Latest Soubry / Broxtowe Latest
Corbyn to Snub Armed Forces Day Event Corbyn to Snub Armed Forces Day Event
Boris in Afghanistan Boris in Afghanistan
Listen: Justin Webb’s Hunt Slip-Up Listen: Justin Webb’s Hunt Slip-Up
US Ambassador on Sadiq US Ambassador on Sadiq
Question Time’s £450,000 Gender Pay Gap Problem Question Time’s £450,000 Gender Pay Gap Problem
Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance” Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance”