Clark: Extend the Transition Period

More posturing from chief Cabinet remoaner Greg Clark as he suggests extending the transition period:

“You need to be aware of the technical requirements and respect them… when it comes to putting in place the arrangements for our permanent relationship we have to be guided by the evidence.”

They never want us to leave…

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tells the Daily Mail

“If the EU is not able to come to an agreement with the U.K. then it will end up with a further decrease in its competitiveness, which has already suffered in recent years … If we are not able to come to a deal with a country that represents 14% of our economy, that would lead to a situation that would be very devastating for the EU.”

