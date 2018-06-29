Phillip Lee Defends Plan to Teach Lags Martial Arts

Remain martyr Dr Phillip Lee is standing by his crackers plan to school lags in… martial arts. That’s right, take Britain’s criminals and teach them how to… beat people up. Genius…

I’ll discuss the evidence on this with @CommonsCMS next week. Results from @fightforpeace in our communities & prisons, experts like @rossdeuchar @DrRosieMeek & lives like @anthonyfjoshua’s confirm what everyone who’s ever played sport knows about the transformative #powerofsport https://t.co/bXtaNv7zL8 — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 29, 2018

Don’t think this will fly…