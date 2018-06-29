National Audit Office Judges HMRC ‘Set to Be Ready’ for No Deal

HMRC is ramping up it’s work to prepare for a no deal outcome, according to details released in a National Audit Office report. The  organisation is developing a new Customs Declaration Service which will replace the Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system (which can handle a greater volume of trade). The report found numerous issues have been resolved. Auditor general Amyas Morse said:

“HMRC has made progress in developing its contingency plans, and has reduced the risk of it not having an operational system in place next March. Inevitably risks remain, and the next few months are crucial if HMRC is to make this a success.”

The report will be seen as evidence that government machinery is heeding the call of senior Brexiters to ramp up no deal prep. Remainers claim that such preparations are not possible, in reality they are already taking place… 

June 29, 2018 at 9:46 am



Quote of the Day

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tells the Daily Mail

“If the EU is not able to come to an agreement with the U.K. then it will end up with a further decrease in its competitiveness, which has already suffered in recent years … If we are not able to come to a deal with a country that represents 14% of our economy, that would lead to a situation that would be very devastating for the EU.”

