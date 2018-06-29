DC in NYC, Not Nice

Oi, Dyer, get yer facts right, mate. David Cameron ain’t “in Nice with his trotters up”. He was in a bar in NYC last night watching the England match.

He was spotted by fellow England fans who started chanting “Davey, Davey, give us a wave!”

UPDATE: Reminder that Danny voted to Leave. Telling the Telegraph “I’m gonna be straight with you; I voted Leave and I’ll tell you why; because I’m f**king sick of politicians doing f**k all.” Unfortunately the current PM is committed to doing f**k all as a matter of policy.

Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:

Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”

