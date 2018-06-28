New Brexit Blond Bombshell

What’s going on with Nigel’s hair? Think he’s been hanging out with Trump too much…

UPDATE: Farage allies deny he has been using a new product.

Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:

Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”

