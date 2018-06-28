Must We See More Hersh?

Seymour Hersh has been given copious free airtime across all the networks during his UK book tour. Producers do not seem to realise that the once respected journalist has gone crackers in recent years and turned into Chris Williamson on steroids. Yesterday on the BBC Raido 4’s Media Show he asserted that Russia is not to blame for the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal (who he also referred to as having died, even though they survived):

“There’s bias all the time, this country’s riddled with bias, there’s a great dislike of Russia here, an instinctive dislike… The two Russians that were allegedly killed by nerve gas which is essentially impossible… I’ve been told the real story had little to do with Russia per se.”

Guido has yet to see any BBC, Sky or ITV presenter challenge Hersh on his propaganda for the Assad regime, either. The broadcasters are giving free PR to someone who denies the gas attacks in Syria and the Skripal poisoning…