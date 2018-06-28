Kelvin Hopkins: I’m Not on the Fiddle

Lecture on standards in public life from Kelvin Hopkins in the Commons this afternoon.

“I for a long time have been concerned about the public confidence in politicians and the state of government, and it’s very important that we emphasise – we have to get across that we are overwhelmingly honest people trying to do the right thing by our constituents and by the country to improve everyone’s lives. But there are those who aren’t and I’m taken back to when I was first elected as a councillor many years ago, 1972 to be precise, and I was challenged outside a public meeting in my ward by a scrap metal merchant who said ‘look mate, we’re all on the fiddle aren’t we?’ And I said ‘no actually, I’m not on the fiddle’.”

He remains under investigation for alleged sexual harassment…

