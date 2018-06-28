Danny Dyer on Dave

Danny Dyer on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/lxf8pEDlC6
— Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) June 28, 2018
Danny Dyer tells Good Evening Britain that David Cameron is “in Nice with his trotters up” and should be held accountable for Brexit.
Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:
“Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”