Brexit Derby Day

Good luck to the boys against Belgium tonight. Win it for Harry, England and Brexit…
Good luck to the boys against Belgium tonight. Win it for Harry, England and Brexit…
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tells the Daily Mail…
“If the EU is not able to come to an agreement with the U.K. then it will end up with a further decrease in its competitiveness, which has already suffered in recent years … If we are not able to come to a deal with a country that represents 14% of our economy, that would lead to a situation that would be very devastating for the EU.”