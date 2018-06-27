PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Helen Goodman (Bishop Auckland) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 27 June.
Q2 Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)
Q3 Mr Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)
Q4 Ben Lake (Ceredigion)
Q5 Julian Knight (Solihull)
Q6 Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton)
Q7 James Morris (Halesowen and Rowley Regis)
Q8 Kevin Foster (Torbay)
Q9 Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden)
Q10 Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)
Q11 Mary Creagh (Wakefield)
Q12 Sir Peter Bottomley (Worthing West)
Q13 Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West)
Q14 Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central)

June 27, 2018 at 12:05 pm



Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

