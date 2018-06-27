Orwell Prize Winner Compares Brexit to Grenfell

Congratulations to Carole Cadwalladr, who this week won the Orwell Prize for the best political writing of the year. Carole celebrated by tweeting a thread which concluded with her comparing Brexit to Grenfell. She even attached a photo of the fire. Imagine the judges’ faces when they see that…

That said, the Orwell journalism prize judges were Brexit-hating columnist Rachel Johnson, the Economist’s David Bell, and the former political editor of Channel 4 News Elinor Goodman. Andrew Adonis is judging the Orwell book prize this year. Former winners include Johann Hari…