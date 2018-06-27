Liz Truss on “Wood-Burning Gove”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Team Truss spinning hard that she didn’t break collective responsibility on the government’s plastic straws policy as that line was taken out of the speech. As you can see above though, she did make the crack at “wood-burning Gove”.

I have been asked to do this by one of ⁦@trussliz⁩ officials so I am. But I am not sure he’s right to draw attention to the chief secretary’s apparent second thoughts pic.twitter.com/01HRdra0FF — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 26, 2018

Truss is boldly attempting to spin her jibe as a good-natured joke about a “good mate”. Interesting way to treat your mates…