Dent Coad Election Expenses Statement Dobs Herself In

Emma Dent Coad has come out swinging after being reported to the police by democracy campaigner Stuart Coster over her election expenses, telling the Standard: “These entirely baseless allegations make the erroneous assumption that one has to spend a lot of money to win an election”, and adding that she fought the seat “from my kitchen table with loads of volunteers”. Guido hopes she thought that line through…

This is Dent Coad’s election communication for the 2017 election. The imprint is personal to Dent Coad locally (not the national party), the content is fully local and can’t be considered national costs, yet the imprint refers to the printer “Sterling Press Ltd” which appears nowhere on the list of suppliers of her “Unsolicited material to electors”. As apparently her official election communication, this leaflet was presumably printed in large quantities for free delivery to the whole constituency by Royal Mail…

This leaflet also refers to an office at 95 St Mark’s Road. This is the office of Kensington Labour, not Dent Coad’s “kitchen table”. Costs for its use whether commercial or notional during the regulated period are required to be declared. The leaflet also invites readers to order a poster, quotes a mobile phone number and refers to a web address – the costs for none of which during the regulated period are included in her return. This looks a little tricky for her to explain…