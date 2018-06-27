Dent Coad Election Expenses Statement Dobs Herself In

Emma Dent Coad has come out swinging after being reported to the police by democracy campaigner Stuart Coster over her election expenses, telling the Standard: “These entirely baseless allegations make the erroneous assumption that one has to spend a lot of money to win an election”, and adding that she fought the seat “from my kitchen table with loads of volunteers”. Guido hopes she thought that line through…

This is Dent Coad’s election communication for the 2017 election. The imprint is personal to Dent Coad locally (not the national party), the content is fully local and can’t be considered national costs, yet the imprint refers to the printer “Sterling Press Ltd” which appears nowhere on the list of suppliers of her “Unsolicited material to electors”. As apparently her official election communication, this leaflet was presumably printed in large quantities for free delivery to the whole constituency by Royal Mail…

This leaflet also refers to an office at 95 St Mark’s Road. This is the office of Kensington Labour, not Dent Coad’s “kitchen table”. Costs for its use whether commercial or notional during the regulated period are required to be declared. The leaflet also invites readers to order a poster, quotes a mobile phone number and refers to a web address – the costs for none of which during the regulated period are included in her return. This looks a little tricky for her to explain…

Tags: , ,
People:
June 27, 2018 at 2:17 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:

Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Andrew RT Davies Andrew RT Davies
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Greening Rules Out Mayoral Bid Greening Rules Out Mayoral Bid
Brexit Drama Cast List Brexit Drama Cast List
Soubry / Broxtowe Latest Soubry / Broxtowe Latest
Corbyn to Snub Armed Forces Day Event Corbyn to Snub Armed Forces Day Event
Boris in Afghanistan Boris in Afghanistan
Listen: Justin Webb’s Hunt Slip-Up Listen: Justin Webb’s Hunt Slip-Up
US Ambassador on Sadiq US Ambassador on Sadiq
Question Time’s £450,000 Gender Pay Gap Problem Question Time’s £450,000 Gender Pay Gap Problem
Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance” Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance”
Press Gallery Welcomes: Thornberry Press Gallery Welcomes: Thornberry
Labour Candidate on “Holocaust Mongers” Labour Candidate on “Holocaust Mongers”
Lansman to Discuss Corbyn Anti-Semitism “Smears” in Israel Lansman to Discuss Corbyn Anti-Semitism “Smears” in Israel
WATCH: May Speech Brings About Policy Exchange Collapse WATCH: May Speech Brings About Policy Exchange Collapse
Tories Make Sick Labour MP Vote in Wheelchair Tories Make Sick Labour MP Vote in Wheelchair
Leaked Emails Show DfT Lied About Northern Rail Leaked Emails Show DfT Lied About Northern Rail
Alan Sugar Tries to Get Sacked from BBC Alan Sugar Tries to Get Sacked from BBC
May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods