Andrew RT Davies Resigns as Welsh Tory Leader

Andrew RT Davies has resigned as leader of the Welsh Conservatives. He said in a statement:

“It is with deep regret that I announce that I have today tendered my resignation as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the National Assembly. This was done in a letter to our Group Chairman following a meeting this morning of all group members. “It has been a huge privilege to serve in this position since 2011, after securing the mandate of the party in a ballot of the membership. It is my firm belief that any Leader of the Assembly Group should secure the same mandate in a full ballot of the grassroots, and I hope that my successor will emerge in that manner.”

Davies hasn’t said why he has quit. He was caught up in the Airbus row earlier this week…