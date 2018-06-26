If Davis Davis was in any doubt as to how he has been rendered impotent by Number 10, Playbook quotes an Irish minister:

“We deal with Olly Robbins. We don’t deal with the tea boy.”

It’s a zinger because it’s true. You have to wonder how much more DD can take – every few days there are briefings against him from Remainers in Downing Street and Whitehall, openly deriding the Brexit Secretary in the press for failing to steer the government away from the alignment course set by Robbins. How much more will he have to take at Chequers next week…