“Terrible Advocate” Gavin Williamson

Brutal put down for the “not serious” Defence Secretary. Some serious snark from Rachel Sylvester…
Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:
“Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”