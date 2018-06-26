Soubry: My Chairman is Driven By Ambition

Anna Soubry’s row with her local association has escalated further, with the embattled Broxtowe MP accusing her own chairman of being “driven by ambition”. After John Doddy sent a survey to local members asking if they were happy with Soubs, she tweeted implying he had motives other than Brexit:

“My Chairman is driven by ambition not Brexit. I know it makes good copy but don’t you think it’s time to heal the divisions and move on?”

Last night a local source told Guido: “atmosphere turning toxic here in Broxtowe”. When an MP is openly attacking her association chairman, you know all is not well…

Quote of the Day

Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:

Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”

