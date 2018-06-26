Emma Dent Coad Reported to Cops Over Election Expenses

This will be worth watching… Top Corbynista Emma Dent Coad has been reported to the police over apparent irregularities in her election expenses return. Respected democracy campaigner Stuart Coster, whose previous work led the cops to find ex-LibDem MP Sarah Olney had committed a criminal offence over her election expenses, has analysed documents from the Kensington MP. He says she declared a campaign spend of just £5,446.53, extraordinarily low given the spending limit was more than £45,000…

Dent Coad claims she spent ‘NIL’ on “Accommodation and administration” (no office, phone, printers, paper, other stationery?) and only £200 on one member of staff doing ‘social media’. Coster’s analysis suggests she didn’t even declare her official election communication leaflet.

The Met Police Special Enquiry Team are understood to be completing an initial assessment. Dent Coad has a majority of 20. Interesting to see how this develops…