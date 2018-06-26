Brexit Drama Cast List in Full

Deadline has the cast for Channel 4’s new Brexit drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Dom Cummings. The Vote Leave boss’ wife, the Spectator’s Mary Wakefield, will be played by Liz White from Call the Midwife.

Skyfall’s Rory Kinnear is a good shout for Craig Oliver…

Guido can see The Crown’s John Heffernan doing a good Matthew Elliott. Though we preferred our suggestion.

Corrie’s Lee Boardman is Arron Banks. Bit harsh.

Not sure about Richard Goulding from The Windsors as Boris.

Curiously, the show has also cast actors to play Aggregate IQ’s Zack Massingham and Labour Brexiteer businessman John Mills, which suggests it is going to be more of a Cadwalladr-style whinge fest about boring data stuff than an actual drama about the referendum. Predictable…