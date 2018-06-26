Airbus PR’s LibDem Links

The PR behind Airbus’s anti-Brexit intervention this week has longstanding links to the LibDems. Katherine Bennett worked for LibDem peer Tom McNally during the 1990s:

“I learnt such a lot from him, especially about speech writing, but also working for MPs and doing briefings.”

She shared a platform with former LibDem MEP Graham Watson art a pro-EU public meeting promoted by the party in 2013:

She is a colleague of Mike Collins, Publicly Manager for Airbus, who has also served as a Gloucestershire County Councillor and Tewkesbury Borough Councillor for… the Lib Dems. With a press office like this…