Soubry On Quitting the Tories

Arch-remainer Anna Soubry is under pressure following Guido’s revelation that her own constituency Conservative Party association chairman is canvassing the membership on whether they support her or not. Guido takes a look back at her record…

In recent years Soubry has made multiple threats to resign and called for a new party to challenge the Tories. In March 2017 Soubry said:

“If [a new party] could somehow be the voice of a moderate, sensible, forward-thinking, visionary middle way, with open minds — actually things which I’ve believed in all my life — better get on with it.”

In August last year she wrote in the Mail on Sunday:

“Could I ever see myself joining with like-minded people who want to save our country from such an appalling fate? And has that moment arrived yet? The answer to the first question is ‘it is not impossible’; the answer to the second is ‘no’.”

In February this year she told Newsnight:

“If it comes to it, I am not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson. They are not proper Conservatives. And if that means leaving the party, form some new alliance, God knows I don’t know.”

In July 2016, in the wake of the referendum, May sacked Soubry from her post as small business minister. Soubry’s Broxtowe constituency voted leave with 35,754 votes (54.6% of a 78% turnout). If she quits, it would not be the first time Soubry has left the Tories. She quit the Tories in 1981 – reportedly to join the SDP. If she doesn’t jump of her own accord this time, she may be pushed…