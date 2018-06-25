Soubry Calls Broxtowe Tories Crisis Meeting

Anna Soubry has called a crisis meeting of her local Conservative association and admitted that “some members are not happy” with her. Over the weekend Guido revealed that Dr John Doddy, chairman of Broxtowe Conservatives, has been canvassing the opinion of local Tory members about their MP. Soubry has herself also written to members, making clear that, despite her constituency voting to Leave, she supports staying in the single market and a customs union. She writes “I will continue to support the Prime Minister towards this soft Brexit. I believe this is her aim”. And she has called an emergency meeting of local members on Saturday 28 July to discuss her position on Brexit. Here is Soubry’s letter in full:

Soubry’s Broxtowe constituency voted leave with 35,754 votes (54.6% of a 78% turnout). They did not vote to stay in the single market and customs union. This could be a very tough meeting for Soubs…