Geordie Bringing in Posh Deputies to Daily Mail

Geordie Greig has begun building his top team ready for his November start date as editor of the Daily Mail. Guido understands Greig’s two deputies at the Daily Mail will be current deputy editor Gerard Greaves and Tobyn Andreae, the Mail on Sunday deputy editor who is moving across with Greig.

Greaves, who had been tipped as a possible successor to Paul Dacre, has worked as Greig’s deputy at the Mail on Sunday before he was poached by Dacre to work on the Daily Mail. Prior to working under Greig at the Mail on Sunday, Andreae held a number of senior roles at the Daily Mail including executive features editor and editor of its women-focused section. Andreae has also worked as an editor at the Sunday Times.

The Daily Mail may be the voice of middle England, however its new top three sound as if they are from a more rarefied class. Greaves will be slightly ahead of Andreae in the pecking order, we have been told. That’s a Geordie, Gerard and Tobyn speaking for middle England. Can’t help feeling that Paul was a more solid name…