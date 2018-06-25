Corbyn to Snub Armed Forces Day Celebration Again

Jeremy Corbyn will snub the national celebration of Armed Forces Day – again. Guido hears the PM and Gavin Williamson will be in attendance at the major national event in Llandudno this Saturday. Last year the Labour leader chose to attend the Glastonbury festival instead of the commemoration. He tweeted an old photo of himself alongside veterans in a weak attempt to cover for the snub…

A Labour spokesman confirmed Nia Griffith will represent Labour. This year the event is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors and is particularly poignant as it marks ten years since the day was renamed from Veterans Day in order to honour all current and retired members of the armed forces. Busy day at the allotment?