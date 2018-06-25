Anti-Heathrow Cabinet Minister Abroad For Tonight’s Vote

All eyes on Boris’ whereabouts, which cannot yet be reported for security reasons, though it’s worth noting he is not the only Heathrow Cabinet critic who is missing tonight’s vote. Philip Hammond has long opposed a third runway, telling the Telegraph in 2010 that the idea was “Dead. Dead as a Norwegian parrot”. In 2015, he told his constituents he backed expanding Gatwick instead:

“London’s role as an international air transport hub can be maintained without additional runways at Heathrow. A second runway at Gatwick, plus enhanced transport links between the airports and better transport links to London will create a ‘virtual’ hub airport, maintaining Heathrow’s role in the local economy without expanding it.”

Hammond has sent a solitary tweet backing the government this morning, but we know what he really thinks. He will be defying the three line whip when he misses the vote in Mumbai tonight…